Complaint laid over Auckland Transport manager's 'transphobic' comment

A complaint has been laid against a manager at Auckland Transport, over a comment made on social media that’s been labelled “transphobic”.

The Auckland Transport logo. Source: 1 NEWS

Auckland Transport’s Head of Community Engagement, Stephen Rainbow, replied to a petition on Facebook, calling for so-called conversion therapy to be banned.

In the comment, he told people to “be careful (name redacted), there’s some elements of the trans agenda being sneakily promoted through this campaign”.

Rainbow is a former Wellington City councillor, and has worked for Auckland Transport in the past.

The post on social media has gone down badly with the co-chair of Auckland Transport’s Rainbow Network, John Nottage, who shared his perspective on Twitter, labelled Rainbow's comments "transphobic".

“I am so heartbroken for our colleagues and the general public to see these types of comments - during Pride Month as well.”

In another tweet, he said he’s complained to an executive manager, requesting that the situation is addressed immediately.

Nottage has also asked to be "moved into a new team as soon as possible".

In a statement to 1 NEWS, Auckland Transport said it’s looking into the matter.

“Auckland Transport has received a number of messages about comments made by a staff member in a private capacity on social media.”

“As this is a private employment issue AT is not in a position to make further comment.”