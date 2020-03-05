Complaint after freedom camping tourist spotted defecating in historic reserve

A complaint has been made to a rental car agency after an Otago woman says she witnessed a tourist defecating in the bush at a historic reserve.

A self-contained vehicle sign at a popular freedom camping site. Source: Supplied

Michelle Cliff was staying at Gabriel's Gully near Lawrence, the site of Central Otago's largest gold rush, in February when she came across two women from Germany travelling in a Jucy campervan.

Ms Cliff said she saw one of the women defecate twice in the bush, and then found she had covered it with leaves afterwards.

"My husband confronted her companion and said we had photographed the incident - she could only say that her friend 'had the runs'," Ms Cliff said.

"We had been talking to both of them prior to this incident and had talked about the importance of being self contained, which their van was."

Public defecation is a crime in New Zealand, with a fine of up to $200 unless the person can prove they had reasonable grounds for believing no one would see them.

Ms Cliff said she had complained to Jucy, which 1 NEWS has approached for comment.