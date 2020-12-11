TODAY |

Complainants disillusioned as investigation into sex assault allegations against fire association head dropped

Imogen Wells, 1 News Tonight Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

1 NEWS can reveal an investigation into allegations of sexual assault, harassment and bullying by the head of the country’s fire association was dropped because it couldn't be guaranteed the complainants would be able to see the final copy of the report.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The claims were against the organisation’s chief executive, Bill Butzbach. Source: 1 NEWS

Bill Butzbach was facing three separate claims of misconduct, stretching back four years, alleged to have occurred while he was the United Fire Brigades' Association’s director and later the chief executive.

The inquiry was launched three months ago, following a 1 NEWS investigation into historical claims of sexual assault and harassment within Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Bill Butzbach, from the United Fire Brigades Association, is now the subject of an independent investigation.

1 NEWS has seen emails between the association and claimants that have gone back and forth since August 2020, which show the claimants did not feel comfortable or protected by the process without the guarantee they’d see the final report added to the terms of reference.

In a statement, the association said it had consulted extensively with the three victims on the draft terms of reference, and that their input was considered.

However, documents shown to 1 NEWS reveal the fire association told complainants it did not consider requests to access the final report valid, therefore they were left out of the final terms of reference — ultimately leading to the investigation’s termination.

Victims advocate Ruth Money said she was utterly disgusted by the way the alleged victims have been treated.

Read more
Head of firefighters' association under investigation over sexual assault, harassment allegations

"They are dragging this out and systemically bullying and re-victimising, so at the end of the day the survivors walk away. We see this time and time again and it is abhorrent that it happens in 2020."

One of the alleged victims said the process had left her disillusioned.

UFBA CEO Bill Butzbach. Source: ufba.org.nz

"It has taken a huge toll on every aspect of my life for four years to try and get someone to investigate this person. No one will take responsibility."

The association failed to say whether or not Butzbach would resume his role as the organisation’s chief executive, after being stood down once the investigation was launched.

A number of volunteer firefighters are now calling for the entire board to be scrapped and for an investigation into how this situation was handled.

New Zealand
Imogen Wells
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Summer snow delight for South Island as cold front brings 'unusual' December dump
2
Despite Trump's venting and threats, Biden's win is sealed
3
No more hotels will be added to isolation roster, despite holiday demand
4
A cyclone for Christmas? Tropical low likely to develop in coming weeks, but path remains unclear, NIWA says
5
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris named Time magazine's Person of the Year
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:50

Mayor's stern warning to Ports of Auckland board: Sort out cargo delays or pack up

No more hotels will be added to isolation roster, despite holiday demand

Woman dies after being pulled from house fire in Palmerston North
01:51

Ancient waka to find permanent home at Dunedin marae, six years after being unearthed