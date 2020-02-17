'Complacent' New Zealand needs to ramp up coronavirus response amid global pandemic fears

An Otago scientist is concerned New Zealand's response to the coronavirus outbreak is too relaxed, believing the virus is on the verge of a global pandemic.

Professor Michael Baker, an epidemiologist from Otago University believes New Zealand has to work even harder to prevent the arrival of the virus as it gradually spreads across the globe.

"New Zealand culture is pretty complacent about infections and I think we really need to think much harder about the way we respond as a society. We just can't have that philosophy of soldiering on and going to work to infect most of your work makes," says Professor Baker.

He says there are issues surrounding "self-imposed" quarantines for returning New Zealanders, as most of the public aren't used to the idea.

Unlike the supervised controlled quarantines, seen at the Whangaparaoa military base, travellers returning to New Zealand who've been through China are not into forced isolation.

Instead, travellers are asked to remain in self-imposed isolation for 14 days.

"This is a kind of modified quarantine which can be effective but we need to work hard on making sure everyone understands what this means," Professor Baker says.

He believes the Government needs to treat the oubreak as a "huge reminder" to prioritise the country's disease prevention services.

According to the Global Health Index (GHS), New Zealand is ranked 35th globally for pandemic preparedness, compared to Australia which is ranked in fourth.

"The cliche is prevention is better than a cure, and the same thing is you've got to invest in this when you don't have a pandemic on the horizon. I think we've gotten to be quite complacent about these threats."