Compensation for Teina Pora's wrongful imprisonment had nothing to do with 'fairness and justice' - lawyer

Teina Pora's lawyer told the High Court in Wellington today that advice from ministry officials to the Minister of Justice about compensation for Mr Pora was not aimed at "fairness and justice".

Barrister Jonathan Krebs said it appeared the Ministry of Justice's reasoning was not to provide fairness for Mr Pora but to preserve existing guidelines on compensation.

Mr Pora was wrongfully convicted and jailed in 1994 of the rape and murder of Susan Burdett. His conviction was quashed in 2015.

The Government asked Retired Justice Hanson to make a compensation recommendation for Mr Pora's wrongful imprisonment.

In his recommendation, Justice Hanson said "it appeared anomalous and unjust" not to grant a compensation pay-out which has been adjusted for inflation.

But in June 2016, the Government awarded $2.5 million in compensation, refusing to adjust it to take in inflation.

Mr Krebs told the court today "it didn't just appear anomalous and unjust, it quite plainly is anomalous and unjust".