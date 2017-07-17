 

'Compel your landlord to make your place warmer' this winter says Consumer NZ

What's the best way to keep your house warm this winter?

Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin looks into the best ways to keep your house warm this winter.
Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today Sue Chetwin, Consumer NZ chief executive, says the key areas for insulation are the floor, walls and ceiling. 

She also says that people in rented accommodation aren't helpless when it comes to insulation. 

Ms Chetwin advice is to "compel your landlord to make your place warmer" and to go for economical heat pumps instead of expensive heaters.

The Government has set aside grants for landlords to use to insulate properties for tenants. 

