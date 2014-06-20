TODAY |

Company that owns well known Wellington Facebook group Vic Deals up for sale

Wellington’s most well known Facebook group, or rather the company that owns it, is up for sale.

Vic Deals, which has more than 120,000 members, has been a staple of online culture in the capital for years.

General Manager of the group Andrew Rosen told 1 NEWS that he is looking for someone who embodies the "spirit" of the group, and can take over as soon as possible.

He said it's not explicitly the page for sale, but rather the company that owns it.

Mr Rosen has been swamped with requests, with more than 175 people getting in touch since this morning.

He wants to reassure current members of the group, that he is carefully considering the applications and that he will make sure it’s in good hands.

He said one of the reasons the page is so popular is its reputation for giving members freedom of speech.

"Vic Deals is about giving a voice to the people. I’m looking for a buyer who will maintain that mark," he said.

Mr Rosen wouldn’t be pressed on the asking price for the popular group, but stressed it isn’t "exorbitant".

Vic Deals has led to some of New Zealand's most viral stories, perhaps most notably, the infamous video of Hunter MacDonald breaking the Len Lye Water Whirler sculpture on Wellington’s waterfront.

