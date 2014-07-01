Company found guilty of making 'unsubstantiated claims' about benefits of water filtration systems

A water filtration company, Kiwipure has been found guilty of making "unsubstantiated claims" surrounding the benefits of magnetic water filtration systems.

The company claimed their magnetic water filtration systems used less electricity and reduced skin irritations Source: 1 NEWS

Kiwipure's case surrounding claims as to the benefits of magnetic water filtration systems was heard in the Auckland District Court before Judge Gibson in May.

Kiwipure pleaded not guilty to seven charges under the Fair Trading Act 1986 relating to marketing claims on its website.

Kiwipure sold between 300 and 400 of its claimed “world’s first” magnetic water filtration systems between 2015 and 2018, at a cost of $1,395 excluding installation. The Commission alleged that Kiwipure did not have reasonable grounds for making the marketing claims about the product.



The water filter company stated their filtration systems used a magnetic "virtual ionizer" to soften water, reducing the build up of grime as well as using less washing powder and electricity.

The company also advertised softer water would reduce skin irritations and eczema.

In a statement released by the Commerce Commission, they say Kiwi Pure was found to "not test its own product in a scientific manner, instead relying on anecdotal evidence and assumptions when making the claims".

Judge Gibson acknowledged while Kiwi Pure may not have had the resources to fund an investigation into the scientific benefits of their product, a consumer would assume that these claims made would be justified.

She added that claims relating to health benefits in particular, such as those toward skin irritations, needed to be supported to a higher degree.