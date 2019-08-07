TODAY |

Company fined $542,000 over Northland accident that left worker permanently paralysed

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Northland
Accidents

A North Island company was fined more than $500,00 yesterday over an incident in which a worker was thrown from a boom lift, leaving him permanently paralysed.

Worksafe said in a statement this morning that Supermac Group Resources Limited was fined a total of $304,750 over the incident and was also ordered to pay reparation of $238,000 over the May 2016 incident.

The worker was unloading a boom lift from a transport at a construction site in Kerikeri, Northland when the lift slipped off and catapulted him off.

He was left paralysed from the neck down and will never walk again.

The worker had not been trained to use the lift and wasn't wearing a harnass, as is specified in the best practice guidelines for mobile elevating work platforms.

WorkSafe Chief Inspector Specialist Intervention Hayden Mander said it is critical that workers are trained to use machinery.

"We are seeing too many cases where workers are being injured because basic safety procedures laid down in industry and regulator best practice requirements are not being met," Mr Mander said.

"Risks involved in using machinery are very easy to identify, and too many businesses are failing in their duty to keep their workers safe by not putting controls in place to manage the risks.

In this case, the business should have trained the worker before he was allowed onto the machine, and should have ensured that a safety harness was available and worn.

"These are easy things to do. Supermac's failure to do them has left a worker paralysed."

Mobile elevating work platforms used by Supermac Group Resources.
Mobile elevating work platforms used by Supermac Group Resources. Source: Supermac.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Northland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:13
Pita Turei called growing tensions at the disputed site a result of failing to teach Māori history.
Ihumātao protest movement has 'based its campaign on misinformation' – iwi advocate
2
The former Shark did brilliantly to reel in a long ball and get his feet down to complete a touchdown catch at Jets training camp.
Ex-NRL star Valentine Holmes makes first highlights-reel play as he chases NFL dream
3
A counterfeit $50 note recovered by Police - it features a "20" in the transparent window instead of the correct "50".
Marlborough police warn of poorly-made counterfeit $50 notes in circulation
4
Tim Paine was probably making a gag about Stokes' heritage but his execution was severely lacking.
Aussie captain bizarrely sledges Ben Stokes about Sir Richard Hadlee during Ashes
5
The Aussie broadcaster says the fact Kearney had a meltdown during the Warriors' loss to the Raiders tells you how dire things are.
'Gross disappointment of underachieving' - Peter Sterling slams woeful Warriors
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A counterfeit $50 note recovered by Police - it features a "20" in the transparent window instead of the correct "50".

Marlborough police warn of poorly-made counterfeit $50 notes in circulation
Map showing location of yacht Gwendonline, which sunk off Niue.

Boaties rescued after yacht sinks after hitting object off Niue

Man, 22, charged with murder of South Auckland man Siaosi Tulua
03:06
Nic and Marie baked up the idea over drinks three years ago, hoping to make the world better by baking treats.

Good Bitches Baking stopped from promoting social media posts