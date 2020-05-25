Company behind Waitomo glowworm cave tours, Kiwi Experience anticipates 140 job cuts

Tourism Holdings has announced it is looking at cutting 140 jobs across its organisation due to the impact of Covid-19.

The company, which operates Waitomo glowworm caves and Kiwi Experience, in a statement today said it had "commenced a consultation process across parts of its New Zealand business, with the intention of matching crew numbers to current activity levels and expectations for the coming months".

Chief executive Grant Webster said the company had been seeking alternative revenue since the Covid-19 restrictions were implemented, as well as accessing the Government's wage subsidy scheme to support its staff.

However, he added that Covid-19 restrictions had had a material impact on the business globally.

"Our USA business made staffing changes in April and our Australian business is utilising the six-month JobKeeper subsidy and reviewing ongoing crew structures," he said.

The consultation process, which begins today, will involve employees from Waitomo, Kiwi Experience and group support.

Around 140 people are expected to be impacted by the proposed changes in these businesses.

Meanwhile, Mr Webster said the response to the company's large-scale motorhome rental campaign in New Zealand launched yesterday had "significantly exceeded expectations and our initial campaign goals".

Tourism Holdings is now reviewing resourcing for its New Zealand Rentals and Sales business and any potential changes that may be required, he said.

