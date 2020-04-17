Companies still in the dark over Level 3 details, says former Business NZ exec

There are concerns that the Government hasn’t been specific enough over Alert Level 3 and what it means for the business sector.

Former chief executive of Business New Zealand Phil O’Reilly says lots of companies are still in the dark about whether they’ll be allowed to operate.

“The problem is always going to be what’s on the edges. Retail shops are closed, but is a panel beater a retail shop? I don’t know and they won’t know either.”

Mr O’Reilly says over the next few days the Government is going to need to do more to work out these issues for businesses before the lockdown is lifted.

He says wider clarification will be needed most likely on a "sectoral basis" to allow for businesses to move forward.