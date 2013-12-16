Companies fined nearly $400k after two workers suffer chemical burns at Hamilton job site

A scaffolding company and a metal protection company have both been handed substantial fines by WorkSafe after two workers were burned by corrosive chemicals.

WorkSafe NZ Source: 1 NEWS

The incident took place at a metal galvanising plant near Hamilton, operated by Perry Metal Protection Ltd, in April of 2018.

Workers from Total Access were brought in to assemble and disassemble scaffolding in the vacinity of a tank containing corrosive caustic soda.

Because the chemical was kept at a certain temperature for galvanising metal, vapour from the tank evaporated and then condensed on the metal of the scaffolding poles.

One of the workes noticed that handrails were slippery while working at the site, and by the time they finished the work, their hands were "swollen, shaking and throbbing and had black marks on them from chemical burns", WorkSafe said.

A second worker also suffered burns on his right arm, neck and shoulder.

WorkSafe head of specialist interventions Simon Humphries said neither company had discussed the risk posed by the hazardous chemicals properly with the workers.

"Other than the risks of falling into the tanks or inhaling fumes from the tanks, neither company considered the risk of these toxic vapours," Humphries said.

"This is a hazardous substance which is extremely harmful when it comes into contact with skin.

"It is extremely disappointing that neither company had the foresight to consider the effects these chemicals may have on workers.

"Businesses must engage with one another to ensure all health and safety risks are recognised before work on any job takes place."

Total Access was fined $165,000 and Perry Metal Protection was fined $227,500 under the Health and Safety at Work Act.