Commuters north of Wellington met with delays after heavy rain causes slips, flooding

Some commuters north of Wellington faced delays getting to work this morning after heavy rain caused flooding and slips in the area.

Kapiti Aero Club flight instructor Joshua Hay said he had “quite the adventure” travelling from Hutt Valley when a slip fell in front of his car on Paekākāriki Hill Road.

"I could see rocks continuing to fall off onto the road," he said.

"You're very cautious knowing what's the greater risk, leaving my car here to be hit by someone coming around the corner or getting out of here as safely as possible…What’s the lesser of the risks?"

He manoeuvred his car around the slip but when he reached Paekākāriki, a police officer said the waterlogged road was set to close.

Some roads and properties in Paraparaumu were flooded, while two properties in Plimmerton were affected, one by debris and the other by a hole breaking up their driveway, a Porirua City Council spokesperson said.

Porirua City Council contractors opened a debris-filled grate to let water through a clogged culvert in Plimmerton and used pumps to remove extra water during this morning’s high tide.

Four wastewater overflows in Titahi Bay were also attended by contractors, as well as callouts for flood-related issues in Eldson, Cannons Creek and Whitby.

Paremata School closed today after sewage entered the property when a nearby manhole flooded, a staff member said.

The school will reopen tomorrow, she said.

Akatarawa Road, Waterfall Road and Paekākāriki Hill Road remain closed.

In a press release, MetService said a series of fronts from the southwest will continue bringing rain tomorrow before most of the country will be fine on Saturday.