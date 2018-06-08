Commuter trains across Auckland back in service after signals outage

TODAY |

Train services across Auckland are resuming after an earlier signals outage.

The KiwiRail signals failed at about 11.15am, stopping train services across Auckland and closing Britomart Station.

Auckland Transport said in a tweet today: "Due to a Kiwirail signal issue, Britomart has been closed until further notice.  All services that are at train station platforms are off-loading customers, whereas all services between train stations are waiting for an update to move and have customers off-loaded safely."

All services were expected to be up and running by 2pm today. 

Auckland, New Zealand - May 26, 2013: People walk beside a MAXX train at platform in Britomart Transport Centre on May 26 2013. It designed to serve up to 10,500 passengers during the peak hour in its current configuration as a terminus
Britomart train station (file picture). Source: istock.com
