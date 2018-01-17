 

Community youth programme helping teens get lives back on track

The Hine Toa camp is a week-long course teaching teenage girls important life skills.
00:09
1
Mackleys Transport GM Layne Sefton said the accident was unprecedented.

Watch: Semi-trailer dangerously snaps in Auckland peak hour traffic while carrying load of steel coil

01:36
2
01:30
3
4
01:50
5
The 29-year-old's entire family were killed in the accident.

Former Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies


00:12
The meteor explosion caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake to register near New Haven, Michigan.

Blazing blue meteor lights up sky over US and causes 2.0 magnitude earthquake

The celestial event shook the ground in New Haven Michigan.

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft says more needs to be done to combat child poverty.

Treasury admits it got numbers wrong on child poverty projections

The errors affect the assessment of the Government's Families Package announced in December 2017.

01:30
00:53
Police are also looking for the driver of a Nissan car seen at nearby Brayshaw Park after the robbery on December 29.

Watch: Daring, knife-wielding robber runs off with till from Blenheim dairy

Police are hunting the robber, and a car seen at a nearby park after the December 29 robbery.

01:36
