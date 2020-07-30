Community urged to get tested for Covid-19 in Auckland, Queenstown after case arrives in South Korea

The Ministry of Health is calling for targeted community testing to increase in Auckland and Queenstown, where a man visited before testing positive for Covid-19 upon his arrival in South Korea.

It comes as surveilance testing resumed from yesterday in Auckland, Queenstown and Christchurch, where the man had visited before his flight to South Korea on July 21, the Ministry of Health said in their daily briefing this afternoon.

The 22-year-old was in South Auckland from June 20 to July 20, Queenstown from July 1 to 4 and in and around Christchurch Airport from July 20 and 21.

People who were in the same areas around those dates can contact Healthline or their GP for advice on being tested, both of which are free.

Auckland DHBs have reported around 200 people being tested for Covid-19 at new model community testing centres in Northcote, Henderson, Grafton and Wiri, the Health Ministry said.



All those tested have so far returned negative results. The centres will remain open until 3pm today.

Canterbury DHB has continued to contact and offer testing for all identified contacts and people in Canterbury who were in the Queenstown region at the same time as the man. Testing is available through GPs or from one of three Urgent Care Centres in Christchurch, including Riccarton Clinic, 24Hour Surgery and Moorhouse Medical.

However, people responding to calls to be tested at Queenstown Medical Centre if they have developed Covid-19 symptoms from July 1 has been lower than expected.

Southern DHB will be undergo further community testing at a pop-up testing centre on Tuesday, August 4 from 9am in the Pak n Save carpark.

The Health Ministry is calling for Queenstown locals in particular to come forward, especially those who are working in public-facing roles and may have had symptoms during July. People do not need to have experienced symptoms to be tested in the pop-up centre and will not be required to self-isolate while they awaiting the results from their test.



Anyone who is unsure about whether they should get tested should contact their GP or Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice on getting a swab taken.