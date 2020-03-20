Community spirit shining through coronavirus, self-isolated MPs Chris Bishop and Chloe Swarbrick say

Any arrivals from overseas are being made to undergo a 14-day self-isolation period to prevent coronavirus from spreading, but instead of isolating people it's bringing them together.

National MP Chris Bishop and Green MP Chloe Swarbrick are both in voluntary quarantine after returning from overseas trips last week.

Technically, anyone who arrived before 1am on Monday doesn't have to self-isolate - but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has asked those in that situation to isolate anyway for 14 days after their arrival.

Mr Bishop and Ms Swarbrick were already isolating by the time that request came through.

They say instead of keeping people apart, the self-isolation orders are actually bringing communities together.

"I think this is about individual by individual, community by community, neighbourhood by neighbourhood, just responding in the way we can," Hutt South's local MP Mr Bishop says.

Ms Swarbrick is keen to see it continued.

"These awesome moves of collective action or community aren't things that should be limited to these times of crisis. I hope that we continue to grasp on that going forward."

The MPs are on different sides of Parliament; Ms Swarbrick a member of the Government, Mr Bishop one of the Opposition.

However Ms Swarbrick says as communities are uniting, she's hoping Parliament will do the same.

"It definitely feels as though the things that felt urgent this time last week have dissipated from view and a whole lot of focus has gone into those sense of urgency and actually collectively responding to the challenge in front of us," she says.

"I'm really stoked about the response we've had as a Government and hopefully moving forward as a Parliament to this crisis."

