Community rallies to support family of teacher who died aged 30 with cancer

More than $8,000 has so far been donated to support the family of a  Palmerston Boys' High School teacher and mentor who died at the age of 30 just weeks after being diagnosed with Leukemia.

James Crosswell, 30 who died last week leaves behind a wife and three children.
James Michael Crosswell was farewelled with a powerful performance of the school haka by his students at his funeral on Tuesday following his death last Friday.

He had taught English and social studies, as well as being involved in a mentoring programme and was the college boarding house master since 2015.

In a Facebook post informing the school community about his passing, Boys' High rector David Bovey wrote that Mr Crosswell had "a real empathy for students who were struggling in some aspect of school life".

A Givealittle page set up by friends of the Crosswell family described him as an "extremely hard working, stoic and loyal person, who placed other's needs before his own".

The fundraising page was originally set up to help Mr Crosswell fight the Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, and will now be used to support his wife Jo Crosswell and three children. 

As of this morning, $8,375 had been donated by nearly 140 contributors in just under four weeks.

Beloved teacher, James Crosswell, 30, passed away on Friday after being diagnosed with leukaemia in March.

