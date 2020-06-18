Community outraged over NZTA's chain ban through Arthur's Pass

It was an icy reception for the transport agency as it fronted up over its very unpopular snow chain ban through Arthurs Pass.

Over 100 people turned out to the meeting at Castle Hill last night, after the first weekend of black ice under the new regime.

NZTA’s new ruling means roads will totally close in icy conditions, and not even chains will be allowed.

Last weekend saw the road shut for 19 hours straight due to the black ice which angered both business owners and residents.

“You will have blood on your hands I guarantee it… people are gonna die unnecessarily because of bad decisions here,” says former Greymouth GP, Dr Paul Corwin.

He's worried that in the instances of medical emergencies, emergency services won't always be allowed through.

There’s anger from business owners too, like Sean Moran who runs the Arthurs Pass café.

Mr Moran is concerned the new policy will be a death knell for many struggling businesses along State Highway 73.

“We're all coming out of Covid, we're all looking for a break and we just don't need this right now.”

As soon as NZTA’s plans were made public, a petition started which today reached a total of 20,000 signatures,

Many who signed their names said they were angry about the lack of public consultation over the matter.

“Probably I wouldn’t be allowed to say the word, but I think it’s non-thinking. No consultation with people and just really an imbecile must have thought of it,” says Castle Hill homeowner, Helen Broomfield.

Despite already setting off to a rocky start, the NZTA doesn’t believe its plan would mean more closures of the Pass than previous winters.

“All we're gonna do is close the road when we can't deal with the snow and its turning to ice; So we believe there'll be little difference under this regime compared to the old regime,” says NZTA system manager Peter Connors.

But that news comes as a cold comfort for the six local club ski fields in the area.

Broken River Ski Club’s Claire Newell says if the roads are closed more frequently, it will lead to an even greater loss of revenue.

While Forest Lodge’s Sam Moore says the new policy raises further uncertainty for whether they will be able to stay open.

“If you’re gonna deny my entire business, I’m not going to survive winter, and I’m sure I’m not the only one.”

NZTA seems to have listened, with changes expected to be announces tomorrow including the reintroduction of chains.