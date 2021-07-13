Community helps out 7-year-old boy whose wallet was stolen from public pool

The community has rallied around a seven-year-old boy whose wallet was stolen while swimming at a public pool in New Plymouth.

Vann Humphreys was saving up for a scooter when he had $40 of savings stolen from the changing rooms at the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre.

His mother Nerissa Wells then posted about the incident on Facebook, asking for his wallet to be returned.

"It is clearly a young kids wallet, even has the Velcro strips you rip apart to open, and has his “drivers ID” with his name and photo on it from Rainbow's End last year," Wells wrote.

"Sadly it also had his Christmas money from last year which he’d saved up for his birthday which is in just a few weeks. He’d hardly spent any of it."

It wasn't long before people started offering the youngster all sorts of services to make up for the loss. Including a trip in a sports car and a free birthday cake.

Others were also offering to replace the stolen money by donating their own.

The family decided to setup a Givealittle page which quickly replaced the money with interest, now up to $280.

"It's a lot of money, especially in the eyes of a seven-year-old who thought $40 was millions," his mum said.

Vann Humphreys handed a new wallet by Seven Sharp. Source: 1 NEWS

Seven Sharp also chipped in to buy him a new wallet.