Community groups concerned Budget fails to turn the tide on the most vulnerable

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

The Government has been accused of being too focused on keeping its surplus.
Katie Bradford

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

Distinctive tattoo on woman whose body was found in Ranui, Auckland.

Police identify dead woman found in West Auckland after releasing photo of distinctive tattoo


Melania Trump was this week filmed apparently refusing to hold Donald's hand, and also met Pope Francis – Jimmy Kimmel's team combined the two.

Watch: This time it's the Pope brushing away Donald Trump's wandering hand - in humiliating skit


Stunned US President then tries to reclaim lost ground with crushing handshake.

Watch: The moment French president snobs Donald Trump on NATO's blue carpet with swift change of direction

Images: Truck collides into building north of Auckland causing Friday afternoon congestion

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

The US President is becoming known for his one-of-a-kind dominating handshakes.

Watch: The evolution of Donald Trump's grab-and-yank power grab

The US President met his match in a handshake showdown with new French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels today.


The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

'Their wings were ready, but our hearts were not' - the faces and stories of Ariana Grande fans who lost their lives in attack

They include parents, children, teens, friends, a long serving cop, and a heroic aunty.

Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his colleagues aren't convinced.

Video: 'Two words, Marlon Brando' - Jack Tame pleased as Punch over his Shortland Street cameo

Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his Breakfast colleagues aren't convinced.

Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new

The mind games are underway in Bermuda.


 
