Community food fridge for struggling families opens in Christchurch

A Christchurch woman has established a community fridge and pantry for struggling families in the quake-stricken suburb New Brighton.

Trudy Burrows is the mastermind behind the initiative which she says is inspired by a similar scheme in Auckland and is really "for the people in need".

The community fridge is open seven days a week from 7am to 7pm and Ms Burrows says there is no one there to ask questions, and people can just come and help themselves if they need to.

Anybody can drop food off and Ms Burrows expects mainly cafes and restaurants will be the main contributors. But she hopes people at home will drop off any surplus food they might have.

The food shed has been set up outside Saint Faith's Church in New Brighton.

Reverend Katrina Hill from Saint Faith's says she thinks that there is quite a desperate need for the food shed.

"There is quite a few families living under the breadline and it's nice to be able to offer some assistance," Reverend Hill said.

New Zealanders throw away $872 million dollar's worth of food annually, not including commercial cafes and restaurants.