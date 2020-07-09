Community case of Covid-19 under investigation in Auckland

A community case of Covid-19 has been identified in the community in Auckland, the Ministry of Health says.

In a statement this afternoon, the ministry said the case emerged "early this afternoon".

"The case is located in Auckland and a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established," the statement said.



The Auckland Regional Public Health unit is currently undertaking interviews with the case for contact tracing purposes.

"While we collect more specific information all New Zealanders are reminded of the basic public health measures of mask wearing and hand washing. In particular anyone in Auckland catching public transport this afternoon or who cannot socially distance in public spaces should wear a mask as a precaution."

Jacinda Ardern was notified early this afternoon and Cabinet is meeting now to determine a response. 1 NEWS understands that at 3.00pm there will be an all-of-Government response to the situation.

Senior officials will brief Covid ministers at 4.30pm after which Cabinet will meet again. A press conference will be held to update the public following the meeting of Cabinet.

"A hard and early response is the best tool to stamp out any potential spread and everyone in New Zealand is asked to stay calm, be kind and play their part while we gather more information on the potential case," the ministry said.

