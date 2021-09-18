Community bestow name on baby found dead at recycling centre

Police have narrowed down on potential DNA links as they search for the mother of a baby found dead at an Auckland recycling facility last month after leads were followed up around New Zealand.

Teddy bears along with a traditional Kahu Huruhuru were given for the baby girl to be buried in by members of the community. Source: Supplied

The newborn girl's body was found in recycling waste at the Onehunga plant on August 17.

Detective Inspector Scott Baird says police have been working hard to identify the girl and her mother since she was discovered.

More than 300 potential familial DNA links to the girl have been identified, with police working closely alongside ESR forensic scientists to determine possible matches.

"These potential contacts are from all over the country and inquiries have been made in Christchurch and Hamilton as well as across Tāmaki Makaurau."

Hours of CCTV footage taken from the facility was closely examined by police, but they have been unsuccessful in linking the baby from any particular area of the city.

"Given there was no way to determine for certain the newborn came into the recycling facility in the blue bag she was found near, and there is several suburbs with such blue bags, police are hoping their DNZ phase will lead to some answers," he said.

Some community members have named the baby Anahera, meaning angel, along with teddy bears and a traditional Kahu Huruhuru for her to wear eventually at her funeral.

Members of the community have chosen to name the baby Anahera, meaning angel, along with providing teddy bears and a traditional Kahua Huruhuru for the baby to be buried in. Source: Supplied

Detective Inspector Baird has issued another appeal, asking for the mother, or anyone close to them, to come forward.

"We know someone knows what happened, and we urge them or anyone who suspects they may know the mother to come forward and speak to us."