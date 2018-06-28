 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Community 'absolutely reeling' after horrific Waverley crash which has killed 7

share

Source:

Breakfast

Police reporting this morning that the eight-year-old girl involved in the crash died in hospital.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:33
1
Police reporting this morning that the 8-year-old girl involved in the crash died in hospital.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

2
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall ride in a buggy with their daughter Mia.

Zara and Mike Tindall name baby daughter, honour the Queen with middle name

02:27
3
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

4
The line at Auckland Airport's Domestic Terminal after a person jumped a security barrier, forcing all passengers to be re-screened.

Domestic flight delays at Auckland Airport after person jumps security barrier

00:15
5
Yann Sommer's unlucky gaffe sealed a 2-2 draw with Costa Rica.

Watch: Swiss goalkeeper nets hilarious own goal after ball deflects in off his head

01:33
Police reporting this morning that the 8-year-old girl involved in the crash died in hospital.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

Two vehicles hit head-on, one carrying four elderly people and the other a man, woman and two kids.

00:29
For Aucklanders, it comes on top of the regional fuel tax, which kicks in on Sunday.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

The Government says the October increase will cost the average household 83 cents a week.

02:46
The accident near Waverley is the most deadly crash in New Zealand in more than a decade.

'We just heard a noise like boomph' - Residents saw steam coming from car after Taranaki crash in which six people died

A local couple say there was no screech of brakes before the crash near Waverley that killed six people.

00:30
A newborn baby was among those killed in the deadly accident before noon today.

New video shows the scene of South Taranaki crash which left six people dead

The incident occurred on State Highway 3 in Waverley, near Whanganui, this morning.

01:18
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Freezing as far north as Auckland, with some more frosty weather to come

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 