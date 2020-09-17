Communities want mental health, housing, income support following Covid-19 fallout - report

Communities are crying out for mental health, housing and income support as they grapple with the effects of Covid-19, according to the latest report from the Salvation Army.

The State of our Communities Report, released today, surveyed 564 people in Rotorua, Johnsonville and Queenstown.

Concerns around access to mental health services were raised in all three regions. Those surveyed also raised emerging mental health issues for young people.

The Salvation Army said existing mental health issues were amplified by job losses, isolation and lack of income as a result of lockdown earlier this year.

Survey respondents also said the social issues of employment, housing and mental health were their key concerns ahead of the election.