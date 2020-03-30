Common sense tips on how to avoid an accidental house fire while at home during lockdown

Firefighters are calling for Kiwis to keep callouts down as the weather begins to cool amid the nationwide lockdown period.

"Right now, we have a lot of people who are working from homes, they’re in isolation, and it’s really important to just take those key commonsense fire safety things in place,” Fire and Emergency New Zealand national commander Kerry Gregory told Seven Sharp.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand gave tips for Kiwis to keep themselves safe this autumn including; keeping devices separate to avoid a buildup of heat, not leaving cooking unattended or “drinking and frying”, keeping items one metre away from heaters, and checking smoke alarms.

"Escape plans are so essential, especially at the moment while we're self-isolating because when our firefighters arrive, we need to know that everybody's out. And we also need to protect our firefighters to make sure we've got those levels of isolation."



Fire and Emergency New Zealand has formed separate bubbles across the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic, making services stretched.