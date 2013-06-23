Commissioner appointed to run Auckland Maori boarding school Hato Petera College

A commissioner has been appointed to run Auckland Maori boys' boarding school Hato Petera College.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins today said he had asked the education secretary to appoint the commissioner, who will take over from the school's board, which has been dissolved.

The Northcote school's roll had declined from 210 in 1995 to an expected 11 this year and the Education Review Office has expressed concerns about the school's performance.

"Hato Petera has a proud history, but is facing significant challenges. Relationships within the Hato Petera community continue to be fractured and this intervention is needed so a fitting plan can be developed for the future of the College," Mr Hipkins said.

"No decisions have been made about the future of the college, but its ongoing viability is obviously a matter of discussion."

A limited statutory manager was appointed to the college last year.

Established in 1928, Hato Petera is the only integrated, Maori Catholic co-educational school in the world.