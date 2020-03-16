TODAY |

Commercial flights from London to Auckland still operating to get stranded Kiwis home

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwis stranded in the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic can still fly home with some commercial flights from London to Auckland still operating.

Source: Associated Press

The New Zealand High Commission London and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said flights were available but recommended to contact travel agents and the airlines directly to book tickets.

"We do not have any control over the availability of these commercial flights – we can only advise that if you wish to return home the best chance to do so is to depart as soon possible," stated both government agencies.

The coronavirus death toll across the United Kingdom is now at more than 7,800 after three weeks of lockdown likely to remain in place through to May.

Kiwis are advised to weigh up the costs of booking a flight home by contacting family or loved ones, but if needed consular assistance is available only on a case by case basis.

"The government may be able to provide assistance in the form of a loan to help you meet costs associated with urgent travel, if you are not in a position to cover all the costs."

More information is available on SafeTravel.

New Zealand
UK and Europe
Auckland
Travel
Coronavirus Pandemic
Daniel Faitaua
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Cluster of cases at Bluff wedding kicked off by overseas exposure, contact tracing finds
2
Waikato checkpoint sees 20 per cent of motorists turned around for non-essential travel
3
Resident of Auckland rest home tests positive for coronavirus
4
All schools reopening straight after lockdown 'not going to happen' - Education Minister
5
Eight campervans sent home as NZ police set up checkpoints in lead up to Easter weekend
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:11

Isolation angels: Matamata couple go shopping for the elderly during lockdown

00:37

Some doctors urge moving away from ventilators to treat coronavirus

Resident of Auckland rest home tests positive for coronavirus

Mexican authorities to investigate nightclubs offering 'home delivery' sex services during pandemic