Commercial flights from London to Auckland still operating to get stranded Kiwis home

Kiwis stranded in the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic can still fly home with some commercial flights from London to Auckland still operating.

Source: Associated Press

The New Zealand High Commission London and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said flights were available but recommended to contact travel agents and the airlines directly to book tickets.

"We do not have any control over the availability of these commercial flights – we can only advise that if you wish to return home the best chance to do so is to depart as soon possible," stated both government agencies.

The coronavirus death toll across the United Kingdom is now at more than 7,800 after three weeks of lockdown likely to remain in place through to May.

Kiwis are advised to weigh up the costs of booking a flight home by contacting family or loved ones, but if needed consular assistance is available only on a case by case basis.

"The government may be able to provide assistance in the form of a loan to help you meet costs associated with urgent travel, if you are not in a position to cover all the costs."