 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Commerce Commission to sue event ticket re-seller Viagogo for alleged breaches of the Fair Trading Act

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Music

The Commerce Commission says Swiss ticket reseller Viagogo has breached the Fair Trading Act and it intends to sue them.

Viagogo is a platform where tickets for events can be sold to other people - it's popular with scalpers who buy lots of tickets to an event and then on-sell them for a much greater price, giving Viagogo a cut.

The Commision said this afternoon in a statement that Viagogo misled consumers by saying it was an "official seller" when it was not, by implying tickets were limited or about to sell out, by saying consumers were "guaranteed" to receive valid tickets to their event, and by misleading customers about the true price of tickets.

They also say Viagogo has a term in its contract which is grossly unfair to consumers - that any dispute the consumer raises with Viagogo must be done so in the Swiss law system - but Viagogo itself can choose to take court action against consumers within their own country.

Consumer New Zealand's Sue Chetwin speaks about controversial ticket resale site Viagogo. Source: Breakfast

"The Commerce Commission now joins a growing group of international enforcement agencies who are bringing similar cases against Viagogo," the Commission said in a release.

"Viagogo faces court or enforcement action in Switzerland, Germany, France, Spain, the UK and Australia. It has been fined in Italy and sued by FIFA.

"Since the beginning of 2017 the Commission has received more than 400 complaints about Viagogo, making it the most complained-about trader in that period."

The Commission will seek declarations that Viagogo breached the Act, an injunction restraining it from further breaches, and corrective advertising orders.

Many New Zealanders have been left out of pocket. Source: Fair Go
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Emma Shi likes to take her own container to the supermarket to do her bit in helping the environment.

'Bring your own' container ban at Countdown stuns enviro-friendly customers
2

Shaun Johnson reveals that Billy Slater was calling out the Warriors' plays before they'd done them
3

Primary and intermediate teachers on strike around the country: What you need to know

4

At least 35 people dead after bridge in Genoa, Italy collapses during storm
5

New NBR Rich List: Steven Adams and his $50m joins some familiar names

MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Stevie Wonder visits ailing US soul singer Aretha Franklin
01:26

Watch: 'The future is looking fairly grim,' says Auckland principal, as teachers' strike underway across New Zealand
The OKC big man discussed his improving golf game ahead of his charity event in August.

New NBR Rich List: Steven Adams and his $50m joins some familiar names

Police car generic.

Child seriously injured after being struck by car in Wellington

'Enough is enough' say teachers as they strike for better pay and work conditions

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Education
Employment

Teachers are at rallies around the country and a march is setting off to Parliament in Wellington in the day-long strike to push for a better deal from the Ministry of Education.

About 29,000 primary and intermediate teachers who belong to the NZEI union have walked out of classrooms in the first strike for 24 years.

Rallies are taking place at all the main centres and many regional towns.

In the capital, the NZEI warned at a rally at Westpac Stadium that more strikes might be needed, RNZ education correspondent John Gerristen reported. The audience of thousands of teachers showed overwhelming support for a two-day strike if another was needed, he said.

The group were among thousands of teachers to strike nationwide. Source: 1 NEWS

After the rally teachers set off to march to Parliament.

'Teachers have gone backwards in terms of pay'

Earlier in the day, as the strike started, teachers and supporters went out on the streets in many centres around the country.

New Windsor School’s Glenn Bermingham spoke with 1 NEWS will out on picket line. Source: 1 NEWS

Pat Swanson was with a group holding placards and banners at an intersection in central New Plymouth this morning and said teachers felt they'd fallen behind in conditions of work and pay.

"Colleagues are saying enough is enough," he told Morning Report.

"I've been ... teaching full-time for the last 14 years, I've certainly noticed the pressure on teachers with workload.

"At the same time teachers have gone backwards in terms of pay. We're struggling to recruit and retain teachers and as a result of that class sizes are going up too."

He said he earned in the low $70,000s and if he was teaching in Australia he'd be getting 20 percent more.

West End school principal Gary Punler in Palmerston North said he had been teaching for 39 years and the schooling system was the worst he'd seen it, in particular because of the past 10 years of under-investment.

"We don't want to repeat this exercise again, the government needs to listen."

He said principals would earn between $95,000 and $130,000 a year, and in his school class sizes ranged from 28 to 34 pupils.

NZEI lead negotiator Louise Green said the education system was at "a crisis point" and the union hoped to send a very strong message to government that it was time to put money into solving the problem.

The union wants a 16 percent pay rise over two years, special education co-ordinators in every school, and smaller class sizes.

Teachers strike on Auckland's Queen St.
Teachers strike on Auckland's Queen St. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Education
Employment
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Teachers strike on Auckland's Queen St.

'Enough is enough' say teachers as they strike for better pay and work conditions

Watch: 'The future is looking fairly grim,' says Auckland principal, as teachers' strike underway across New Zealand

Another month of record house prices in the regions, but Auckland dips

Facebook investigating online abuse of Samoan author who advocates LGBT rights

'We want to fix this' - teachers union says today's nationwide strike is a 'symptom of under-funding'

Fonterra names Miles Hurrell as its interim chief executive

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Farming

Miles Hurrell has been named as the interim chief executive of Fonterra.

Mr Hurrell is the current chief executive of Farm Source, which works directly with dairy farm owners within the Fonterra co-operative.

He will take over from Theo Spierings whose departure was announced in March.

The company said today it will halt its global search for a new, permanent CEO while it assesses its portfolio and direction.

Miles Hurrell of Fonterra
Miles Hurrell of Fonterra Source: Fonterra
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Farming