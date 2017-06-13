Commerce Commission to sue event ticket re-seller Viagogo for alleged breaches of the Fair Trading Act

Teachers are at rallies around the country and a march is setting off to Parliament in Wellington in the day-long strike to push for a better deal from the Ministry of Education.

About 29,000 primary and intermediate teachers who belong to the NZEI union have walked out of classrooms in the first strike for 24 years.

Rallies are taking place at all the main centres and many regional towns.

In the capital, the NZEI warned at a rally at Westpac Stadium that more strikes might be needed, RNZ education correspondent John Gerristen reported. The audience of thousands of teachers showed overwhelming support for a two-day strike if another was needed, he said.

After the rally teachers set off to march to Parliament.

'Teachers have gone backwards in terms of pay'

Earlier in the day, as the strike started, teachers and supporters went out on the streets in many centres around the country.

Pat Swanson was with a group holding placards and banners at an intersection in central New Plymouth this morning and said teachers felt they'd fallen behind in conditions of work and pay.

"Colleagues are saying enough is enough," he told Morning Report.

"I've been ... teaching full-time for the last 14 years, I've certainly noticed the pressure on teachers with workload.

"At the same time teachers have gone backwards in terms of pay. We're struggling to recruit and retain teachers and as a result of that class sizes are going up too."

He said he earned in the low $70,000s and if he was teaching in Australia he'd be getting 20 percent more.

West End school principal Gary Punler in Palmerston North said he had been teaching for 39 years and the schooling system was the worst he'd seen it, in particular because of the past 10 years of under-investment.

"We don't want to repeat this exercise again, the government needs to listen."

He said principals would earn between $95,000 and $130,000 a year, and in his school class sizes ranged from 28 to 34 pupils.

NZEI lead negotiator Louise Green said the education system was at "a crisis point" and the union hoped to send a very strong message to government that it was time to put money into solving the problem.