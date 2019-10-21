TODAY |

Commerce Commission lays charges against Canterbury company accused of heat pump scam

The Commerce Commission has laid 10 charges against Ocean Contracting Limited, also known as Ocean Heatmaster, for misleading customers.

Ocean Contracting told customers their heat pumps were leaking refrigerant gas and told them it would cost between $180 and $400 to top up the gas, according to the agency.

The commission said none of the complainants' heat pumps needed refrigerant top-up.

Ocean Contracting didn’t top-up the gas, the Commerce Commission alleges.

Most of the 10 complainants are retired and all live in Otago or Southland.

They received cold calls from Ocean Contracting in 2016 and 2017, who then serviced their heat pumps.

Source: istock.com
