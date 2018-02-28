 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Commerce Commission issues warning to avoid ticket re-seller Viagogo after complaints

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to people looking to buy tickets off re-seller Viagogo, after the latest series of complaints involving big ticket events including Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, and Bruno Mars.

What was meant to be a birthday present turned out to be a disaster after a mum was sold fake Bruno Mars tickets.
Source: Te Karere

The Commission says people should "seriously consider" whether buying tickets off the re-seller are worth the risks.

They are currently investigating Viagogo, saying they have received 228 complaints about the company, which include:

• Viagogo making representations that they were the official ticket seller not a reselling website

• Additional fees not being adequately disclosed

• Consumers being sold fake tickets or the same ticket being sold multiple times

• Consumers purchasing tickets that do not have the seating, access or other attributes that were advertised

• Consumers never receiving the tickets they purchased and being unable to get hold of Viagogo to receive a refund.

"Over the weekend we received a wave of new complaints and there is a wealth of media coverage of consumers feeling ripped off after buying tickets from Viagogo.

"We strongly advise consumers to have their eyes wide open if they are considering buying tickets from Viagogo," Consumer Manager Stuart Wallace said.

The Commerce Commission are currently seeking expert legal advice on whether and how they can enforce New Zealand consumer laws against Viagogo, which is based in Switzerland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
No surprise – the Gull petrol station in Wiri ran out of gas before 11pm last night.

Watch: Chaos in South Auckland after petrol station drops price to just 49 cents

00:11
2
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

'You aren't alone Stan' - outpouring of grief and well-wishes meets news of Stan Walker's new documentary detailing serious health battle

3
Steven Joyce.

National's Steven Joyce announces he's retiring from Parliament

4
George Jack Hill.

'Broken hearts' - tributes flow after 17-year-old found dead in central Timaru

00:30
5
A new US study has explored the consequences of a tsunami from a megathrust earthquake off the NZ east-coast.

Watch: Megathrust! Simulation shows how 12m-high megathrust tsunami would annihilate NZ's east coast

Steven Joyce.

National's Steven Joyce announces he's retiring from Parliament

The senior former Cabinet minister leaves after losing the National leadership race to Simon Bridges last month.

Blanket ban on prisoner voting goes to Supreme Court today - what MPs have said about the ban in the past

In 2010 the now-Minister of Finance called the blanket ban "a petty, spiteful attempt to try to curry favour with a populist issue". The Bill was found to be inconsistent with the Bill of Rights in 2015, now the Crown are appealing that declaration.


00:12
Ms Ardern was met by her father as she touched down in Niue on the Pacific Mission.

Watch: 'Jacinda's our newest daughter' – PM receives loving welcome from family and officials in Niue

Ms Ardern was met by her father and niece as she touched down in Niue on the Pacific Mission.


04:14
The PM spoke from Samoa on the $10m aid package for the country, saying she desired a more equal relationship with the “mature” Pacific democracies.

Jacinda Ardern desires shift away from 'donor, recipient relationship' with Pacific nations

The PM spoke from Samoa on the $10m aid package for the country, saying she desired a more equal relationship with the "mature" Pacific democracies.

00:21
No surprise – the Gull petrol station in Wiri ran out of gas before 11pm last night.

Watch: Chaos in South Auckland after petrol station drops price to just 49 cents

A petrol station caused madness last night, as drivers clambered to fill up at an unbelievable rate.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 