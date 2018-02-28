Commerce Commission issues warning to avoid ticket re-seller Viagogo after complaints

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to people looking to buy tickets off re-seller Viagogo, after the latest series of complaints involving big ticket events including Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, and Bruno Mars.

The Commission says people should "seriously consider" whether buying tickets off the re-seller are worth the risks.

They are currently investigating Viagogo, saying they have received 228 complaints about the company, which include:

• Viagogo making representations that they were the official ticket seller not a reselling website

• Additional fees not being adequately disclosed

• Consumers being sold fake tickets or the same ticket being sold multiple times

• Consumers purchasing tickets that do not have the seating, access or other attributes that were advertised

• Consumers never receiving the tickets they purchased and being unable to get hold of Viagogo to receive a refund.

"Over the weekend we received a wave of new complaints and there is a wealth of media coverage of consumers feeling ripped off after buying tickets from Viagogo.

"We strongly advise consumers to have their eyes wide open if they are considering buying tickets from Viagogo," Consumer Manager Stuart Wallace said.