Commerce Commission to investigate The Safety Warehouse's $100k cash drop

The Commerce Commission is investigating an event hosted by The Safety Warehouse where it promised to drop $100,000 in Auckland's Aotea Centre.
The event sparked a near riot after it was discovered the cash was in fact vouchers made to look like legitimate notes, after promising "real money" would rain from the sky.
"We are the peoples company & proud of it, so we're dropping 100,000K in value from the sky in Aotea Square, at 12pm on Saturday the 5th. Yes, ACTUAL MONEY will be flying from the sky [sic]," The Safety Warehouse posted on its website before the event.
Now the Commerce Commission has confirmed it's investigating.
Advertising for the event may have breached the Fair Trading Act, which "prohibits misleading and deceptive conduct", the Commission says.
It's received nine complaints so far about the event, including two complaints referred by NZ Police.
In a lengthy statement posted on its Instagram story on Monday, The Safety Warehouse said the event had been "unfairly" characterised "as an event with fake money".
The company hasn't disclosed how much legitimate cash was distributed at the event.
"The Safety Warehouse stands by our marketing and what was issued at the event," it said in its statement on Monday, adding it wouldn't be commenting further.