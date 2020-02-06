TODAY |

Commemorations underway to mark Waitangi Day at treaty grounds

Source:  1 NEWS

Commemorations are underway as today marks 180 years since the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. 

During her opening prayer, the Prime Minister called for people to "unite in kindness and care towards one another". Source: 1 NEWS

Hundreds have turned out for the dawn service on Waitangi Day at Te Whare Rūnanga (the Upper Marae) this morning.

The Prime Minister prayed for the country to cross between the worlds of Māori and Pākehā, “and in doing so give us the courage to walk comfortably in each other’s shoes”.

She also asked for “kindness and care towards one another”.

Māori Party President Che Wilson asked for the spirit of Waitangi to “light up the hearts of our nation.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon also spoke, asking for love and kindness between people.

ACT leader David Seymour talked of the “rambunctious and petulant” behaviour that can occur at Waitangi – “but you have to forgive the politicians”, he added.

“Let’s wish our country a happy birthday.”

It comes after the museum honouring Māori Armed Forces was opened on the grounds yesterday.  

Events taking place around the treaty grounds today include kapa haka performances, New Zealand Defence Force parades and a 21-gun salute by the HMNZS Wellington. 

