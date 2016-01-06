TODAY |

Coming home: Crowded House to perform at 10 New Zealand cities next year

Crowded House is set to tour New Zealand on 10 dates next March.

Neil Finn, Matt Sherrod and Nick Seymour of Crowded House performing on stage at the Sydney Opera House. Source: Getty

The iconic rock band behind hits Don't Dream It's Over and Better Be Home Soon will perform in the country as part of their To The Island Tour, Live Nation announced today.

“We are thrilled and highly energised to be touring NZ in March," singer Neil Finn said today in a statement. "The shows will be a joyous occasion for us, with all the songs from our history that still resonate, some new music to unveil and our home crowds to share all that with…feeling truly blessed."

It follows the release of the band's first new single in more than a decade with the debut of Whatever You Want, starring the acting debut of indie artist Mac DeMarco.

The band will be performing at Hamilton's Claudelands Arena on March 4; Napier's Church Road Winery on March 6; Nelson's Trafalgar Centre on March 8; Christchurch's Christchurch Arena on March 10; Dunedin Town Hall on Thursday, March 11; Queenstown's Gibbston Valley on March 13; Wellington's TSB Bank Arena on March 15; Palmerston North's Regent Theatre on March 17; Auckland's Spark Arena on March 19; and New Plymouth's TSB Bowl of Brooklands on March 20.

Vodafone customers can secure pre-sale tickets from 10am Monday, November 2 until 10am Wednesday, November 4 at vodafone.co.nz/music.

