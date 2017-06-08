'Coming back for all the hits' - music legend Lionel Richie hitting New Zealand

You can be singing all night long with music superstar Lionel Richie in October as the legend has just announced he is bringing his All the Hits Tour to our shores.

The Hello hit maker is also bringing legendary band CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers on his tour to perform two shows in Auckland and Christchurch.

Lionel Richie has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and is one of only two songwriters in history to have number one records for nine consecutive years.

He has won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and four Grammy awards.

His song catalogue includes classics such as Endless Love, Lady, All Night Long and We Are The World which Richie wrote with Michael Jackson.

Nile Rodgers, who co-founded CHIC, recently joined the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2017 due to his legacy as a multi-Grammy-winning composer, producer and arranger.

Lionel Richie and CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers are set to perform in Christchurch on October 19 at Horncastle Arena, as well as Auckland on October 21 at Spark Arena.