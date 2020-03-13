Comedian Russell Brand cancels New Zealand tour hours before it was due to kick off

Award-winning British comedian Russell Brand has cancelled his New Zealand tour just hours before it was due to kick off amid fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

Russell Brand. Source: Bang Showbiz

"Due to rapidly evolving challenges and guidelines related to travel and gathering, I am postponing all tour dates until we better understand coronavirus and how to contend with it. I hope I see you soon," Brand announced on Twitter.

It follows a raft of event cancellations around the world as countries move to stem what the World Health Organization has since declared a pandemic.

The 44-year-old was set to perform his first show as part of the New Zealand leg of his world tour in Auckland today.

"The promoters of the Russell Brand Recovery Live Tour of New Zealand regrettably advise that due to the ongoing global situation regarding coronavirus and the associated travel restrictions, all New Zealand shows have had to be cancelled," Elephant Publicity said in a statement.

Brand's tour was meant to kick off in Auckland with shows today and tomorrow. He was then heading to Wellington on Monday 16 March, and in Christchurch on 17 March. All shows have been cancelled.

"Ticket refunds for all shows can be obtained from point of purchase," said the promoter.