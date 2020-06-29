Comedian Rose Matafeo 'disappointed' after Golriz Ghaharaman reportedly asks her to withdraw from Green Party campaign launch

Comedian Rose Matafeo says she was asked to withdraw from the upcoming Green Party campaign launch, where she was initially supposed to MC.

Rose Matafeo. Source: Twitter / Rose Matafeo

She says it was "apparently at the request of one of their MPs", later naming her as list MP Golriz Ghaharaman.

"I reached out last week to ask why and still have had no response. Gutting!" she wrote on Twitter today.

Ms Matafeo shared a screenshot of an email to Ms Ghaharaman's official Green Party email address, sent on Thursday, where she asked about the request to step down.

"I'm unsure why this request was made, as I have had very little interaction with Golriz in the past few years," she wrote.

"As a supporter of the Green Party, I'm disappointed not to have the opportunity to lend a hand and show my support for the upcoming campaign.

"If there was a reason for this request, I would love to know as it affects my ongoing involvement with Green Party events."

Ms Matafeo says she felt "incredibly disappointed" to be asked to step down.

The official campaign launch in Auckland is scheduled for Sunday, with co-leader Marama Davidson and MPs Chlöe Swarbrick and Ms Ghahraman listed as attending.

A Green Party spokesperson told 1 NEWS MPs "aren't involved in organising party events or arranging speakers".

"Unfortunately, this seems to be the result of a miscommunication within the party," the spokesperson says.

"We are more than happy to discuss this with Ms Matafeo personally."

The spokesperson declined to comment further.