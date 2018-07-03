'Come up, come up, where you at?' Motorists get huge surprise as southern right whale feeds on school of fish in Wellington Harbour

Wellingtonians got an interesting surprise this morning as a whale, believed to be a southern right whale, fed on fish near the motorway.

Video sent to 1 NEWS shows the large whale lunge feeding close to the shore with birds circling overhead.

Project Jonah tweeted, describing it as a "cool suprise" and identifying the whale as a southern right.

WHALE FACTS

Southern right whales are believed to live up to 100 years, can reach lengths of 15 metres and weigh up to 47 tonnes.

They are not endangered, being of "least concern" according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and are well-known in New Zealand waters.

The name "southern right whale" name comes from whaling times, when they were considered to be the ideal species to target for oil, and whalers referred to them as being the "right" whales to hunt.

They are known to be active on the water's surface and are frequently seen on whale watching expeditions where they are curious towards human boats.

The callouses on their heads have an unknown function in nature, though it is speculated they could provide protect from predators.