 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Come on guys, man up' - Chiefs' behaviour wearing thin with supporters

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Hamilton City Council has slammed the actions of some Chiefs players after they allegedly verbally abused two female council staff on Wednesday, and some fans are losing patience too. 

The players at the centre of the incident met privately with the women, who are parking wardens, to apologise for their comments.

"They're not comments you want to talk about in front of your mother or grandmother," said Hamilton Council acting Chief Executive Kelvyn Eglinton. 

The Super Rugby team's behaviour, in the latest scandal, is wearing thin with supporters.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

"The recorded comments were at the upper end of your swearing vocabulary."

Last night the Chiefs side-stepped media, with coach Dave Rennie issuing a statement on behalf of the club.

"The Hamilton City council has raised with us that inappropriate comments were made as some were leaving voicing frustration at the situation."

The team's behaviour is wearing thin with supporters, telling 1 NEWS it's "unacceptable" and that an "attitude change" is needed.

"They got caught out last year so come on guys, man up," one woman said. 

The latest allegations follow last year's stripper scandal, where Chiefs players were accused of abusing a stripper during Mad Monday celebrations. 

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

Chiefs

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Missing French tourist Eddy Paluch.

Missing French tourist last seen at Abel Tasman National Park, police appeal for sightings

2
1 NEWS

One person critically injured in Auckland crash

00:53
3
The audacious armed thief probably thought the woman was an easy target, but she had other ideas.

Watch: Audacious robber gets more than he bargained for after jumping woman at ATM

00:56
4
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

5
Sky Arts has cancelled a TV comedy starring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson after the program was condemned by the late musician's family.

Sky scraps Michael Jackson show after family complaints

00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

It seems the notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters.

00:39
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter opened up about their four-weeks voyage across the Tasman Sea.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ