Combining vaping and nicotine patches will have higher quit-smoking success rate, study suggests

A New Zealand study suggests people trying to kick their smoking habit will have a higher success rate if they use a combination of nicotine-containing e-cigarettes and nicotine patches.

The study was led by University of Auckland Associate Professor Natalie Walker.

“Nicotine is what makes people want cigarettes, but it’s the tar and around 4000 other harmful chemicals in tobacco smoke that cause cancer, heart disease, lung problems and other smoking-related illnesses," Ms Walker explained.

"It’s those other chemicals, not the nicotine, which kill up to two out of every three smokers."

According to a press release, the study, which was published in medical journal, The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, was a randomised clinical trial.

It involved 1124 adults from all over New Zealand who were motivated to quit smoking.

They were randomly split into three groups: nicotine patches only, patches plus nicotine-free e-cigarettes and patches plus an e-cigarette with 18 milligrams of nicotine.