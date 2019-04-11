Comancheros gang leader pleads guilty to participating in organised crime

The president of the Comancheros in New Zealand has admitted participating in an organised crime group.

Jarome Fonua, Tyson Daniels, Pasilika Naufahu and Connor Clausen appear in the Auckland District Court Source: RNZ/Tom Furley

By Anneke Smith of rnz.co.nz

Pasilika Naufahu was among a dozen men arrested after the police raided properties in Auckland last year.

The search warrants, executed as part of Operation Nova, seized more than $4 million worth of assets including luxury cars, motorcycles and jewellery.

This morning Naufahu and one of his co-defendants Connor Clausen appeared before Justice Lang in the High Court at Auckland.

Naufahu pleaded guilty to participating in an organised crime group, four charges of money laundering and possession of explosives.

Clausen pleaded guilty to one charge of posession of firearms and explosives, including a pistol, pump action shotgun, shot gun shells and ammunition.

The pair join four other co-defendants who have admitted criminal charges ahead of a lengthy trial set down for later this year.

Earlier this month Jerome Fonua pleaded guilty to participating in an organised crime group, money laundering and possession of methamphetamine.

Vetekina Naufahu has also pleaded guilty to money laundering, possession of MDMA and participating in an organised crime group.

In February, Comancheros vice-president Tyson Daniels and Auckland lawyer Andrew Simpson were both jailed for laundering millions for the gang.

Justice Lang has remanded both Naufahu and Clausen in custody for sentencing on a date that will be set after the trial.