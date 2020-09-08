Comancheros boss Pasilika Naufahu found guilty of money laundering

The jury has found Comanchero gang leader Pasilika Naufahu and member Connor Clausen guilty of money laundering and of conspiring to supply the class B drug pseudoephedrine.
Two days ago, 12 jurors retired after a four-week trial wrapped up in the High Court at Auckland.
On trial were Comanchero gang leader Pasilika Naufahu, fellow member Connor Clausen, and a person with name suppression.
The person with name supression has also been found guilty of money laundering.
Naufahu was accused of money laundering and conspiring to supply the class B drug pseudoephedrine - after a charge of conspiring to import a Class A drug was dropped.
Clausen was charged with conspiring to supply pseudoephedrine, and the other person with interim name suppression was charged with money laundering.
Last week the case was abruptly pared down when two defendants had their charges largely dismissed - with the total number of charges dropping from 11 to four and the number of people on trial dropping from five to three.
rnz.co.nz