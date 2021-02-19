Comanchero gang leader Pasilika Naufahu jailed for 10 years

Comanchero gang leader Pasilika Naufahu has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Comanchero Motorcycle Club president Pasilika Naufahu at the High Court in Auckland. Source: RNZ / Dan Cook

A High Court jury found Naufahu guilty in October of money laundering and conspiring to supply the class B drug pseudoephedrine.

Naufahu had earlier pleaded guilty to participating in an organised crime group, four charges of money laundering and possession of ammunition.

He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by Justice Graham Lang in the High Court in Auckland today.

The public gallery was filled with supporters, including Naufahu's wife.