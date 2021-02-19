TODAY |

Comanchero gang leader Pasilika Naufahu jailed for 10 years

Source: 

Comanchero gang leader Pasilika Naufahu has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Comanchero Motorcycle Club president Pasilika Naufahu at the High Court in Auckland. Source: RNZ / Dan Cook

A High Court jury found Naufahu guilty in October of money laundering and conspiring to supply the class B drug pseudoephedrine.

Naufahu had earlier pleaded guilty to participating in an organised crime group, four charges of money laundering and possession of ammunition.

He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by Justice Graham Lang in the High Court in Auckland today.

The public gallery was filled with supporters, including Naufahu's wife.

Naufahu, president of the gang's New Zealand chapter, was arrested in 2019 after a large scale police operation.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:51
Mum of three left feeling like failure as parent after lead found in infant son's blood
2
Facebook's Australia ban disrupts tribute plans for murdered Hannah Clarke and her three kids
3
'On every corner there was a body' — Witnesses recall horror massacre in Ethiopia
4
Hamilton vehicle testing station ordered to pay $500k after customer killed by employee
5
New Zealand's most common family names for newborns revealed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

No apology for family of Canterbury quake victim, 10 years on

Facebook's Australia ban disrupts tribute plans for murdered Hannah Clarke and her three kids

'Makes you feel like a bit of dirt on the bottom of a shoe' — NZ eviction study examines renter stress
07:56

What you need to know as New Zealand begins rollout of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine