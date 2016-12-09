Colourful UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson's New Zealand visiting dates confirmed

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will visit New Zealand later this month, officials have confirmed.

Boris Johnson. Source: 1 NEWS

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee said Mr Johnson, the former London mayor, would be in the country from July 23 to 25.

"We welcome Secretary Johnson's visit as an opportunity to strengthen our close relationship at a time when the United Kingdom is seeking to reshape its relationship around the world following its discussion to leave the European Union," Mr Brownlee said.

Mr Johnson is expected to meet Prime Minister Bill English, Labour leader Andrew Little and senior Government ministers.