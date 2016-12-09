 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Colourful UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson's New Zealand visiting dates confirmed

share

Source:

NZN

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will visit New Zealand later this month, officials have confirmed.

Britain's Foreign Secretary accused key ally Saudi Arabia of fighting what he called "proxy wars".

Boris Johnson.

Source: 1 NEWS

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee said Mr Johnson, the former London mayor, would be in the country from July 23 to 25.

"We welcome Secretary Johnson's visit as an opportunity to strengthen our close relationship at a time when the United Kingdom is seeking to reshape its relationship around the world following its discussion to leave the European Union," Mr Brownlee said.

The Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs will unveil a memorial in Wellington.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Johnson is expected to meet Prime Minister Bill English, Labour leader Andrew Little and senior Government ministers.

He will also dedicate the United Kingdom memorial at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington.

Related

Politics

00:22
The Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs will unveil a memorial in Wellington.

'Boris Bikes' Johnson heads for New Zealand shores this month
01:58
Britain's Foreign Secretary accused key ally Saudi Arabia of fighting what he called "proxy wars".

Boris Johnson lands himself in hot water with controversial comments on Saudi Arabia
01:46
On the front bench for the first time as UK foreign minister, Johnson made a surprising call.

'Where is the Stop the War coalition?' Boris Johnson calls for demonstrations outside Russian embassy

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:35
1
Ivan Cleary, Simon Mannering, Ben Matulino and other teammates sent a special farewell video message for the departing Warrior.

Watch: Warriors' Manu Vatuvei chokes up after farewell video from friends and players: 'I don't like saying goodbyes'

00:15
2
Donald Trump appraised the French President’s wife’s appearance when they met in Paris.

Watch: The moment Donald Trump tells French President his wife is in 'such good physical shape'

00:27
3
Crews have been out since first light trying to restore connections.

LIVE: Polar blast leaves thousands without power in North Island, traps hundreds in Ruapehu region

4

Dog jumps on pram, bites child on the face in scary Nelson attack

02:53
5
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.

Power cut to more than 10,000 North Island homes as polar blast continues to bring transport headaches, rain and snow

04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 