Colour blind pilots set to have restrictions lifted

Helen Castles
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
The rules for colour blind pilots are changing after years of campaigning within the aviation industry.

Under the current civil aviation rules, pilots need to pass a clinical colour vision test.

Those who don't pass are able to fly commercially but have restrictions attached to their license significantly limiting their career options.

Pilot Jesse Wood holds a commercial pilots license but is confined to a desk job due to being colour blind.

"I am restricted in doing some key areas in the industry such as carrying fare paying passengers operating under instrument flight rules and also operating at night." Jesse Woods told 1 NEWS.

Starting June 2019, pilots who fail the colour vision test will be able to sit a practical assessment based on their skills, and if successful, their restrictions will be taken away.

"Hopes and dreams are crushed in a moment in a medical doctor’s office because they find out they can't read some coloured circles in a booklet, so this is going to be huge."

CAA David Harrison Principal Medical Examiner says the assessment will involve an experienced instructor examiner who will look at the individual’s ability and skills to recognise charts, maps, and terrain when they are in the air.

This is good news for the aviation industry as they still suffer from a shortage of pilots.

The industry is confident that the colour impaired pilots are equally as good and safe.

    Potential pilots will be tested based on ability, rather than on clinical diagnosis. Source: 1 NEWS
