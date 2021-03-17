TODAY |

Collins: ‘Trash’ comment near terror anniversary sign NZ, Australia need ‘more respect’ for each other

Source:  1 NEWS

National leader Judith Collins says the current “tit-for-tat rhetoric” between Australia and New Zealand is something she’s not seen “for years”, and is a sign of an increasingly strained relationship.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The National leader says New Zealand-Australia relations are becoming increasingly strained. Source: Breakfast

It comes after a number of incidents between the countries, most recently with Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins saying yesterday it was Australia that backed out of a trans-Tasman bubble. He said the countries were getting close to an agreement last month, but Australia changed its mind and decided it wanted to make independent decisions. 

“This blame game between Australia and New Zealand has to stop. This is silly,” Collins told Breakfast today. 

She then made reference to the latest round of 501 deportees Australia sent to New Zealand. As the most recent flight took off, Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton referred to the deportations as the country "taking the trash out".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton likened deporting criminals to New Zealand to “taking the trash out”. Source: 1 NEWS

“Peter Dutton in Australia [is] making comments about ‘sending out the trash’ in the same week that we’re commemorating what happened when an Australian came to New Zealand and killed 51 people.”

She continued: “It’s not acceptable when we’ve got [Trade Minister] Damien O’Connor … telling Australia to be nicer to China.

“Come on. We’ve actually got to have a bit more respect between both Governments and both countries.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The National leader says NZ can’t be the “dumping ground” for everything wrong that’s happened in Australia with people and criminal behaviour. Source: 1 NEWS

“You know the Australians like to give a bit of verbal biff. We’ve got to be a bit better than that.”


New Zealand
Australia
Politics
Terrorism
Immigration
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:58
Inside the new Wellington supermarket where all items are free
2
Prince Harry's first talks with Charles and William after Oprah interview 'not productive'
3
Sailing's Comeback King: Jimmy Spithill's history with the Auld Mug and Team NZ
4
Fair Go: Auckland single mum left distraught after moving firm takes off before finishing the job
5
'Outrageous' — Children's Commisssioner says boy's deportation should be taken up by highest authorities
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Morning Briefing March 17: Trans-Tasman bubble sees toil and trouble

One dead in early morning Dargaville crash involving truck
03:47

Woman who's been caring for strangers for 40 years leading St John Taranaki

Australia to continue AstraZeneca jab rollout despite concerns in Europe