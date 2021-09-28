TODAY |

Collins says she's had a successful career 'defying expectations'

Anna Whyte, 1 NEWS Political Reporter
National leader Judith Collins says she has had "a very successful career so far defying expectations".

Judith Collins. Source: Getty

It comes after the Opposition leader dropped to five per cent, her lowest rating as preferred Prime Minister since taking the leadership role, in the latest 1News Colmar Brunton poll. 

When asked how "sweet" it would be to defy doubters and become Prime Minister in the next election in light of the poll result, Collins said she would "particularly enjoy that".

"I will understand very seriously we will be taking over in 2023 a country that has been economically, severely damaged," she told media today. 

"Where people have lost trust in the promises of Governments and of parties being elected. We are going to have to prove every day we are the people to take that over."

National dropped to 26 per cent support in Monday's poll. 

MP Chris Bishop said National needed "to continue doing what we are doing, and that is putting forward constructive suggestions for New Zealand's future".

Deputy leader Shane Reti said they needed to continue to focus on the things that "matter for New Zealanders".

"We're not inward looking, we're outward looking," he said. 

