Collins rules out National leadership bid, despite polling higher than Bridges as preferred PM

MP Judith Collins continues to rule out a National Party leadership bid, despite polling higher than leader Simon Bridges as preferred Prime Minister for the first time.

In the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll, Ms Collins crept past Mr Bridges, after being neck-and-neck with him during polls in April (both on five per cent) and February (both on six per cent).

Your playlist will load after this ad

Six per cent of those polled wanted Ms Collins as Prime Minister, while Mr Bridges was steady on five per cent.

Preferred PM in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll for June. Source: 1 NEWS

"I think it's a tough job so it's not really up for me... I just do whatever caucus asks me to do," Ms Collins said today.

When asked if she had leadership aspirations, Ms Collins said, "not really".

She said she did not think she was "necessarily" more popular than Simon Bridges.

"I think people know me well and they probably just like some of the work I've been doing around KiwiBuild."

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

She doubted leadership would be discussed in the National Party caucus meeting today.

"I will hopefully be talking about things like KiwiBuild, if we get an opportunity."