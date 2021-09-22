Collins remains critical of Govt response to Covid-19

National leader Judith Collins continues to criticise the Government's response to Covid-19, saying it is "failing" on elimination.

Although she admitted New Zealand "should certainly try for elimination", she said there needed to be "other measurements" in place.

This included rapid antigen testing, better contact tracing and more education around the vaccine.

Collins told Breakfast Covid-19 and Delta were a "gamechanger" and with the MU variant "coming" there were no other measurements in place.

"At war with Covid", she said the Government needed a plan. National, she pointed out, was currently getting its Covid-19 plan peer-reviewed, but refused to be drawn by presenter John Campbell on what it contained.

The Leader of the Opposition said it was her job to tell the Government what it had done wrong. Collins remarked she was "not the leader of cheerleaders".

In the wake of recently being snapped with National's health spokesperson, Dr Shane Reti, ordering ice cream from a Queenstown café without masks, Collins said the focus should not be on her or someone else.

She said if Reti and herself found themselves in such a situation again they would keep their masks on for an extra one or two minutes.

Despite low polling, Collins maintained in the Breakfast interview she felt very secure in her role as National's leader.

The phrase "let's talk about what matters to New Zealanders" was used several times throughout her interview when she was pressed for answers by Campbell.

"Let's stick to the things that matter to New Zealanders" and "what is problematic is not being able to talk about the things that matter to New Zealanders" also made an appearance.